Your Opinion: God bless Cuba

Dale Reichel
California
Dear Editor:
Sweet Cuba. Cuba has sent 50 doctors to Italy to help there as well as five or six other countries. Little Cuba does this!
The conservatives hate Cuba I guess as well as the evangelicals and other groups on the right. They hate Cuba.
The United States terrorizes Cuba and other nations with inhuman sanctions. It is stupid! Call your Congress people, tell them you want the mean sanctions taken off of Cuba and other nations. If we are a Christian nation as some would have you believe, then let’s act like one!
God bless little Cuba. They are our neighbors! Let’s be Christian.
