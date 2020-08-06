BizBeat: Dino Afrikana Store brings international flavor to Jefferson City

Julie Smith/News Tribune Ahmed Alli holds his 10-month old daughter Anyla Alli in his retail shop, Dino Afrikana, located on Industrial Drive. The recently opened shop features ethnic foods and as sales grow, Alli plans to increase the selection.

You should be able to eat what you want to eat, even if you’re in a different country. At least that’s Ahmed Alli’s philosophy and the basis behind Dino Afrikana Food Store.

Alli opened the Dino Afrikana Food Store in mid-June at 2634 Industrial Drive. The shop serves African, Caribbean and Indian food and spices.

Alli hopes to provide a service to the international community and encourage people to try new foods.

While several people in the Mid-Missouri area are from different countries, Alli said, there is a lack of international food options. Originally from Nigeria, Alli said the closest African food store is in Columbia.

“Many people come from different countries, and they’re used to what they grew up with in terms of food,” he said. “I mean, it’s going to be hard for someone to go to another country and you can’t survive on what you like.”

Jumping into this business adventure has been both satisfying and terrifying, Alli said. Not only does he operate the new store, he is also a sergeant with the Missouri Department of Corrections.

“Taking that bold step, one thing about me is I don’t procrastinate. If I say I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it,” he said. “The hardest part is getting this money together and renting a place because even before you get everything together, your rent is going.”

Dino Afrikana Food Store is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Alli’s vision for the business spans even beyond the store. He hopes to open a restaurant in the back of the Industrial Drive building that services African and Caribbean food.

The restaurant may encourage customers to purchase their own products and create African dishes at home.

“I’ve been to different countries, and I’ve seen different cultures, and I see that there are different foods that are healthy and good for people,” he said. “You won’t know until you try it.”

